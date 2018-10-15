Kanye and Kim's gift to Ugandan president

Video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have presented Uganda's leader Yoweri Museveni with a pair of Yeeezy sneakers.

The US rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, took time off during his visit to Uganda, where he is recording material for his next album, to meet Mr Museveni at the president's official residence State House.

"I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda," Mr Museveni tweeted.

Mr Museveni gave both visitors Ugandan names to mark the occasion. "Kanyesigye" for Kanye, which means "I trust" and "Kemigisha" for Kim, which means "the one with blessings from God" in the local language.