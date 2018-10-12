Dozens killed in Uganda landslide

Media player
A massive landslide has struck eastern Uganda, killing more than 30 people.
Dozens of people have died in Uganda's mountainous town of Bukalasi, following a massive landslide. Heavy rainfall caused a river to burst its bank, sending mud and rocks which swept away many houses. Many people are still missing.
12 Oct 2018
