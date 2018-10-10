Cardiff is 'like Africa'
Cardiff City's Bamba: I'm embarrassed about being a cult hero

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba tells Sport Africa's Isaac Fanin about life as a cult hero in the Welsh capital.

The Ivory Coast international also explains how his mother always wanted him to be a doctor but realised the merit of his job after watching the Bluebirds seal promotion last season.

