'I look up to Rory McIlroy'
Kenyan girl golfer Chanelle Wangari aims for the top

Eleven-year-old Chanelle Wangari has been touted as one of Kenya’s most promising young golfers and is currently Africa’s top-ranked junior.

Earlier this year, she beat 117 other contestants in the US Kids Golf World Championship to emerge as the world number nine.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Njoroge Muigai

  • 13 Oct 2018
