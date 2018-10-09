'The whole world is on the Afrobeats wave'

Media player
Afrobeats star Seyi Shay: Why I moved from London to Lagos to make it
Afrobeats star Seyi Shay says she made it big after taking her mum's advice to move from London to Lagos, Nigeria.
She spoke to BBC Africa What's New? about what it was like to go on tour with Beyoncé and why "the whole world is on an Afrobeats wave".
09 Oct 2018
