'The whole world is on the Afrobeats wave'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afrobeats star Seyi Shay: Why I moved from London to Lagos to make it

Afrobeats star Seyi Shay says she made it big after taking her mum's advice to move from London to Lagos, Nigeria.

She spoke to BBC Africa What's New? about what it was like to go on tour with Beyoncé and why "the whole world is on an Afrobeats wave".

  • 09 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Wizkid on fame and his fans