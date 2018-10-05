Elephant interrupts BBC reporter in mid-flow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Elephant rudely interrupts BBC reporter Ferdinand Omondi in mid-flow

"It's one of the great spectacles of Africa," says our reporter Ferdinand Omondi.

But what happened next caused lots of giggles as one of the baby elephants made quite a splash.

Laughing cameraman: Joe Inwood.

  • 05 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Cheeky interruption for BBC guest