How Madonna inspired a Ghanaian Afro Star
Ghanaian Afro pop star Wiyaala is emulating her hero Madonna

Wiyaala Djimba is a Ghanaian Afro pop singer and song writer fast becoming an international icon.

She sings in her native Sissala & Waale dialects plus English, and her hit "Rock My Body" won her two awards at the 2014 first edition of the All Africa Music Awards.

She tells BBC Africa's What's New? the secrets behind her success.

  • 06 Oct 2018
