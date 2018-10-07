The special ritual for mothers after childbirth
Mothers in Ethiopia’s Oromia region are supported after childbirth for 40 days

In Ethiopia’s Oromia region, a traditional ceremony is held for a woman five days after she gives birth.

The mother is bathed in traditional herbs and fed special food.

The belief is that the ritual cheers the mother up while also strengthening her body. But the care doesn't finish there.

Video Journalist: Yadeta Berhanu

