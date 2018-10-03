What's it like to live in a floating slum?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lagos' floating slum Makoko - what's it like to live there?

Makoko slum in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos is built on stilts and was founded as a fishing village in the 19th Century.

It is home to more than 100,000 migrants from West African countries. So what’s it like to live there?

Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi

Watch more videos from BBC Minute.

  • 03 Oct 2018
Go to next video: The rise of Nigeria's animation houses