'We make such an issue about being nude'
Video

Artist Othello De'Souza-Hartley on the beauty of human skin

Visual artist Othello De'Souza-Hartley's first major solo exhibition at London's Sulger-Buel Lovell gallery brings together photography, performance, sound and video.

His work explores the human body, skin and nudity.

Video Journalists: Geneviève Sagno and Rupert Waring

All photographs copyright Othello De'Souza-Hartley

Music: Black Russian

  • 28 Sep 2018
