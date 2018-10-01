Khaligraph Jones: How I made it in hip hop

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Khaligraph Jones: Kenyan hip hop artist on struggles and success
Kenyan hip hop artist Khaligraph Jones speaks to BBC What's New? about his new album and how overcame depression to have a successful career in music.
-
01 Oct 2018
