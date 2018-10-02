Cesaria Evora: The barefoot diva

Video

Cesaria Evora was a Cape Verdean singer who was discovered at the age of 47 and went on to achieve international fame and shine a light on the "morna" style of singing.

Cesaria is the fourth in a new eight-part series, African Women who Changed the World, which aims to shed light on great African women whose stories deserve to be heard.

This BBC Africa series has been produced using historical and iconographic research, but includes artistic interpretation.

Illustrations: George Wafula

Producer and editor: Kat Hawkins