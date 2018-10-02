Africa reacts to Melania Trump visit

Media player
Melania Trump Africa trip: Reaction from Ghana, Kenya and Egypt
US First Lady Melania Trump is travelling to Africa for the first time this week, visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.
But how do Africans feel about her visit?
Our reporters in Accra, Nairobi and Cairo went to gauge opinion on the streets.
Video Journalists: Sulley Lansah, Anthony Irungu and Marwa Nasser
02 Oct 2018
