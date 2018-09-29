'My biopic about my dad - the president'

Video

Natasha Museveni's new film, 27 Guns, charts her father's journey from rebel leader to Ugandan president.

Following a five-year civil war, Yoweri Museveni and his National Resistance Movement have ruled Uganda without interruption since seizing power in 1986.

The country's constitution has been changed to remove term and age limits on the presidency, meaning the 74-year-old could stand for a sixth term in 2021.

The film's timing is particularly relevant because President Museveni's record is increasingly under attack from his opponents, including the musician-turned-MP Bobi Wine.

It is currently showing in four cinemas in Uganda.