'Black women want to see themselves in art'

Nicholle Kobi on importance of black women in art
French-Congolese artist Nicholle Kobi draws empowering images of black women, the kind she wishes she had seen growing up.
In this BBC Africa One Minute story she explains her motivations.
01 Oct 2018
