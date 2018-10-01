'Black women want to see themselves in art'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicholle Kobi on importance of black women in art

French-Congolese artist Nicholle Kobi draws empowering images of black women, the kind she wishes she had seen growing up.

In this BBC Africa One Minute story she explains her motivations.

  • 01 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'I draw women because they suffer a lot'