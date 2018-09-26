'You need thick skin to be an architect'
Tosin Oshinowo: Female architects in Nigeria 'need a thick skin'

Tosin Oshinowo is an architect in Lagos, Nigeria, who describes her style as "afro-minimalism".

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Grace Ekpu.

