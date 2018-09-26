2018 Komla Dumor award-winner Waihiga Mwaura

Media player
Waihiga Mwaura: BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner 2018
The BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner for 2018 is Waihiga Mwaura.
The Kenyan journalist says he would be happy if he could achieve "10 or 20% of what Komla Dumor did" in his life.
26 Sep 2018
