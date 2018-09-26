2018 Komla Dumor award-winner Waihiga Mwaura
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Waihiga Mwaura: BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner 2018

The BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner for 2018 is Waihiga Mwaura.

The Kenyan journalist says he would be happy if he could achieve "10 or 20% of what Komla Dumor did" in his life.

  • 26 Sep 2018
Go to next video: BBC World News Komla Dumor Award