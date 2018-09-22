Kenya lifts lesbian film ban for a week
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kenya overturns ban on lesbian film Rafiki ahead of Oscars

A Kenyan judge has overturned a ban on a film about a lesbian relationship - for a week. This is so it can be submitted for the Oscars.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Sep 2018