Kenya lifts lesbian film ban for a week

Kenya lifts ban on lesbian film Rafiki ahead of Oscars
A Kenyan judge has temporarily lifted a ban on a film about a lesbian relationship - for a week, so the movie can be submitted for the Oscars.
Kenya's film classification board imposed the ban on Rafiki in April for "promoting lesbianism".
Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya - a legacy of British colonial-era rule in the country.
21 Sep 2018
