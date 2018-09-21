Kenya lifts lesbian film ban for a week
Kenya lifts ban on lesbian film Rafiki ahead of Oscars

A Kenyan judge has temporarily lifted a ban on a film about a lesbian relationship - for a week, so the movie can be submitted for the Oscars.

Kenya's film classification board imposed the ban on Rafiki in April for "promoting lesbianism".

Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya - a legacy of British colonial-era rule in the country.

