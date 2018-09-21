Westgate mall attack survivors reunited
Video

Westgate mall attack survivors reunited in Nairobi

Scores of people died in the mass shooting and subsequent siege at the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 21, 2013.

Five years on from the attack, Katherine Walton and Valentine Kadzo reunited to reflect on that day, and those who saved them.

  • 21 Sep 2018
