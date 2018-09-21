Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Westgate mall attack survivors reunited in Nairobi
Scores of people died in the mass shooting and subsequent siege at the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 21, 2013.
Five years on from the attack, Katherine Walton and Valentine Kadzo reunited to reflect on that day, and those who saved them.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45597692/westgate-mall-attack-survivors-reunited-in-nairobiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window