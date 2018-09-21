Westgate mall survivors reunite
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Survivors of the Westgate mall mass shooting reunite five years on

Five years ago, Katherine and Valentine were trapped in the shopping centre in Nairobi after Islamists carried out a mass shooting killing 67 people.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Sep 2018