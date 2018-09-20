Bobi Wine: We must get freedom or die trying
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bobi Wine: We must get freedom or die trying

Bobi Wine said he will keep fighting for freedom on his return to Uganda.

He addressed a large crowd of his supporters who had gathered to greet him.

He told the BBC he was “happy to be home”.

  • 20 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Bobi Wine returns to Uganda