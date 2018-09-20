Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bobi Wine: We must get freedom or die trying
Bobi Wine said he will keep fighting for freedom on his return to Uganda.
He addressed a large crowd of his supporters who had gathered to greet him.
He told the BBC he was “happy to be home”.
-
20 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window