'Poetry tells the truth of our struggles'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudanese poet Raja Bushra on the power of artistic expression
Raja Bushra says poetry enables her and others to openly express the challenges of life in Sudan.
However she says that sharing everything can be “very tricky” in a country which restricts many of the freedoms of its citizens, especially women.
Video journalist: Mark Sedgwick
-
22 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45593233/sudanese-poet-raja-bushra-on-the-power-of-artistic-expressionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window