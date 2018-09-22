'Poetry tells the truth of our struggles'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudanese poet Raja Bushra on the power of artistic expression

Raja Bushra says poetry enables her and others to openly express the challenges of life in Sudan.

However she says that sharing everything can be “very tricky” in a country which restricts many of the freedoms of its citizens, especially women.

Video journalist: Mark Sedgwick

  • 22 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Tent art shows refugees' journey