Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bobi Wine on his return to Uganda
Bobi Wine is returning to Uganda after spending time in the US to receive medical treatment.
Speaking to the BBC before boarding his flight on 20 September from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the musician-turned-politician said the Ugandan government was “clearly panicking” at the level of support for him.
He admitted he was “scared” to go back, but wanted to live as a “free Ugandan”.
20 Sep 2018
