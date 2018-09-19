'I can fix a top match for $68,000'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘I can fix a top Algerian football match for $68,000’
Whistle-blowers explain how bribery has impacted on all levels of football in Algeria.
Over three years, BBC Arabic spoke to referees, players, club chairmen and two match fixers, known as “intermediaries”, about how it works day-to-day.
Kheireddine Zetchi, the president of the Algerian Football Association, has told the BBC that cleaning up football "is one of the priorities of the current management team".
Animated by Darren Wall
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45551535/i-can-fix-a-top-algerian-football-match-for-68000Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window