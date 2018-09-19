'I can fix a top match for $68,000'

Video

Whistle-blowers explain how bribery has impacted on all levels of football in Algeria.

Over three years, BBC Arabic spoke to referees, players, club chairmen and two match fixers, known as “intermediaries”, about how it works day-to-day.

Kheireddine Zetchi, the president of the Algerian Football Association, has told the BBC that cleaning up football "is one of the priorities of the current management team".

Animated by Darren Wall