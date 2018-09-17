Money wives: the children sold to repay debts
Through a tradition called "money marriage", some young girls are being used as currency in a type of modern slavery among southern Nigeria's Becheve community.

Children are sold to men as old as 90 to settle debts or as a form of payment.

