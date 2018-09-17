Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Money wives: The Nigerian girls sold to repay debts
Through a tradition called "money marriage", some young girls are being used as currency in a type of modern slavery among southern Nigeria's Becheve community.
Children are sold to men as old as 90 to settle debts or as a form of payment.
Video producers: Franklin Adegbie, Stephanie Hegarty and Mayeni Jones
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45514154/money-wives-the-nigerian-girls-sold-to-repay-debtsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window