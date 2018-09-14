What Londoners can learn from Lagosians
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigerian comedian Gordons D'Berlusconi's lessons for Londoners

Nigerian comedian Gordons D'Berlusconi took time at the end of his UK tour to share some Lagosian wisdom with BBC Africa.

  • 14 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'As a comedian, I can change people's lives'