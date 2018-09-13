'What a man can do, a woman can do better'
Video

Ara Thunder on being a 'talking drum' player in Nigeria

Ara Thunder is one of few women in Nigeria who play the traditional "talking drum" instrument.

The West African instrument is traditionally played by men and has long been used to transmit messages between villages.

Video producers: Abdulmalik Fahd and Nkechi Ogbonna

