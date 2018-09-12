The man who can laugh for hours on end
Ethiopia's World Laughter Master Belachew Girma

Ethiopian Belachew Girma can laugh for literally hours at a time.

He thinks everyone should laugh more if they want to lead healthier, happier lives.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Yadeta Berhanu.

