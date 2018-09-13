Kofi Annan: Timeline of former UN chief
Video

Kofi Annan: Timeline of former UN secretary-general

The former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan died at the age of 80.

The Ghanaian diplomat was the first black African to be appointed secretary-general of the United Nations.

BBC Africa looks back at his career.

