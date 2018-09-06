The Nigerian community at threat of eviction
Lagos beachside community under threat in Nigeria

Mohammed Zanna makes his home in Tarkwa Bay, Lagos State, alongside many other West Africans.

But a recent ambitious development has displaced a neighbouring community, and Mohammed fears his could be next to go.

