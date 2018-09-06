'Friends teased me over my opera dreams'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian teenager dreams of opera stardom
Chinedu Michael Okechukwu, a 16-year-old from Ebonyi State in south-east Nigeria, dreams of being a world-famous classical singer.
Despite being teased about it by his friends, he's determined to sing his way to the top.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Video Journalist Joshua Akinyemi.
06 Sep 2018
