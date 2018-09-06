Bobi Wine: Ugandans must fight for freedom

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uganda's Bobi Wine: I will win fight for freedom or die trying
Uganda's pop star MP Bobi Wine speaks exclusively to BBC Africa from the US, where he has been receiving medical treatment.
The military denies his allegation that he was assaulted in their custody.
The full interview will be published later on Thursday.
Find out more:
The president and the pop star
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45433573/uganda-s-bobi-wine-i-will-win-fight-for-freedom-or-die-tryingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window