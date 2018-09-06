Bobi Wine: Ugandans must fight for freedom
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Uganda's Bobi Wine: I will win fight for freedom or die trying

Uganda's pop star MP Bobi Wine speaks exclusively to BBC Africa from the US, where he has been receiving medical treatment.

The military denies his allegation that he was assaulted in their custody.

The full interview will be published later on Thursday.

Find out more:

The president and the pop star

Who is Bobi Wine?

  • 06 Sep 2018