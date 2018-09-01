Video

Before Tobi Ibitoye arrived in Romania from Nigeria as a 15-year-old, it had never occurred to him that he - and his skin colour - might stand out in some way.

Eight years later, he still attracts a lot of attention, but for a very different reason: backed by scores of Romanian fans, he has now signed his first record deal.

BBC Africa One Minute Stories went to hear his story.

Video Journalist: Peter MacJob