Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian singer Tobi Ibitoye on making it big in Romania
Before Tobi Ibitoye arrived in Romania from Nigeria as a 15-year-old, it had never occurred to him that he - and his skin colour - might stand out in some way.
Eight years later, he still attracts a lot of attention, but for a very different reason: backed by scores of Romanian fans, he has now signed his first record deal.
BBC Africa One Minute Stories went to hear his story.
Video Journalist: Peter MacJob
-
01 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45353226/nigerian-singer-tobi-ibitoye-on-making-it-big-in-romaniaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window