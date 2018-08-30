Media player
Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta wants legacy to be fight against corruption
President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has promised a new lifestyle audit will show the assets of all public servants, including himself. His family is one of the country's biggest landowners.
He told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "If there is an instance where somebody can say that what we have done or obtained has not been legitimate, say so, we are ready to face any court."
President Kenyatta came to power in 2013 with a pledge to fight corruption: "This is something I am committed to and something I am determined to leave as my legacy in this country," he added.
30 Aug 2018
