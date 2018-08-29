Kenyatta pledges public wealth openness

Video

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has promised a new lifestyle audit will show the assets of all public servants.

He told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "If there is an instance where somebody can say that what we have done or obtained has not been legitimate, say so, we are ready to face any court."

President Kenyatta came to power in 2013 with a pledge to fight corruption: "This is something I am committed to and something I am determined to leave as my legacy in this country," he added.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News on Wednesday 29 August 2018 and Thursday 30 August 2018 on the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)