Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Tanzanian making 'pure African' film costumes
Tanzanian costume designer Joctan Cosmas Malule makes traditional outfits for use in films and music videos.
He says his designs are inspired by African before colonialism.
This is one of BBC Africa’s One-minute stories.
Filmed, produced and edited by Eagan Salla, Dan Curtis and Mark Sedgwick
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window