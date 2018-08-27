Uganda pop star MP freed
A judge in Uganda has granted bail to popular musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine who is facing treason charges alongside 33 others.

They are accused of throwing stones at a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy earlier this month.

Bobi Wine, affectionately known as the "ghetto president", appeared on crutches in court.

The army, who had detained him, denied reports that he had been beaten, calling the allegations "rubbish". Critics accuse the government of using the courts to stifle opposition.

