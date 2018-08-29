The Maasai woman trying to stop FGM

Media player
FGM: The Maasai woman on a mission to educate her community
Agnes Pareiyo is a women's rights activist in Kenya's Maasai community. She uses wooden models as a tool to educate children and adults about the harm caused by female genital mutilation.
Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng
29 Aug 2018
