The Maasai woman trying to stop FGM
Agnes Pareiyo is a women's rights activist in Kenya's Maasai community. She uses wooden models as a tool to educate children and adults about the harm caused by female genital mutilation.

Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng

  • 29 Aug 2018
