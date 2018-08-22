'I was shot in a cash-in-transit heist'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Attacks on cash handling vehicles surge in South Africa
Driving cash-handling vehicles is seen as one of the most dangerous jobs in South Africa as attacks on the vehicles have risen by 40% in the last year.
The government says it's cracking down on the crime.
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45260751/attacks-on-cash-handling-vehicles-surge-in-south-africaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window