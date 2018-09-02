Nigerian music star Mr Eazi in London town
Video

Mr Eazi's tips on how to break into the music industry

Mr Eazi is one of Africa's biggest stars, so when he came to London, BBC What's New couldn't wait to meet him.

He talked to Ben Hunte about breaking into the music industry.

