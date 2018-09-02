Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mr Eazi's tips on how to break into the music industry
Mr Eazi is one of Africa's biggest stars, so when he came to London, BBC What's New couldn't wait to meet him.
He talked to Ben Hunte about breaking into the music industry.
-
02 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45256761/mr-eazi-s-tips-on-how-to-break-into-the-music-industryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window