'All Ghanaians will miss Kofi Annan'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kofi Annan death: 'All Ghanaians will miss him'

Ghanaians have been paying tribute to former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan, who was born and grew up in Ghana.

Annan died after a short illness in Switzerland on Saturday morning at the age of 80.

  • 18 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Kofi Annan on the role of the UN