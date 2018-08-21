The woman behind 'Africa's Harry Potter'

Video

Although Tomi Adeyemi was born in the US, her first book has been nicknamed the African Harry Potter.

Inspired by her Nigerian heritage, Children of Blood and Bone is full of adventure, with giant lions, epic fight scenes and Yoruba incantations, and is being turned into a movie.

Debula Kemoli from BBC Africa's children's programme What's New? met her in London, while Tomi was on her UK book tour.