Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cutting off horns to save rhinos from poachers
Conservationists in South Africa have started to cut off the horns of rhinos to protect them from poachers.
The BBC's Alastair Leithead, who accompanies a team to see how it is done, says de-horning a rhino is akin to cutting one's fingernails.
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window