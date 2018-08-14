Cutting off horns to save rhinos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cutting off horns to save rhinos from poachers

Conservationists in South Africa have started to cut off the horns of rhinos to protect them from poachers.

The BBC's Alastair Leithead, who accompanies a team to see how it is done, says de-horning a rhino is akin to cutting one's fingernails.

  • 14 Aug 2018