Loving Liberia's wild surf waves
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teaching children to surf Liberia's wild waves

Liberia borders the Atlantic Ocean and has waves all year round.

After years of civil war and an Ebola outbreak, it could be the next surfers' paradise - and children are now learning to surf the wild waves.

  • 12 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Shark attacks threaten island tourism