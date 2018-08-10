Media player
Secret lives of Kenya's drag queens
Kenyan drag queens discuss the difficulty of living in a country with strict anti-gay laws.
They say they also face a lot of social stigma.
Video journalist: Rod Macleod
10 Aug 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window