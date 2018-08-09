Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenyan grandmother: Fitting car stereos keeps me young
Cecilia Wangari is a great-grandmother who works in a garage in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, installing car stereos.
She reckons she is 78 years old - and started the business herself.
It's a family affair and she told her son to learn how to fix and repair the car stereos. She then learnt how to do it by watching him work.
Video journalist: Njoroge Muigai
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45117743/kenyan-grandmother-fitting-car-stereos-keeps-me-youngRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window