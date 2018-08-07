Media player
Five benefits of breastfeeding
Here are five reasons why breastfeeding is a healthy option for mother and child, to coinicide with the final day of World Breastfeeding Week 2018.
Jane Napais is a nutritionist for the charity, Feed The Children in Kenya.
Video journalist: Anthony Irungu
07 Aug 2018
