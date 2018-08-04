'I thought I was going to be killed'

Media player
Zimbabwe election: Woman says she was beaten by soldiers in Harare
Following elections in Zimbabwe, the BBC has spoken to a woman who says she was beaten by soldiers in Harare.
The government says it is calling for peace and is investigating the claims.
04 Aug 2018
