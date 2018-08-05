Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can basketball one day replace football as Africa's top sport?
With the NBA in Africa this weekend, BBC Sport Africa asks if basketball can become the continent's top sport. On Saturday, Team Africa lost to Team World in the NBA Africa game, the third time this event has been staged on the continent. At present football is Africa's top sport. Janine Anthony reports.
-
05 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45065039/can-basketball-one-day-replace-football-as-africa-s-top-sportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window