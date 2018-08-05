Could basketball be Africa's top sport?
With the NBA in Africa this weekend, BBC Sport Africa asks if basketball can become the continent's top sport. On Saturday, Team Africa lost to Team World in the NBA Africa game, the third time this event has been staged on the continent. At present football is Africa's top sport. Janine Anthony reports.

